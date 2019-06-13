Lori’s Voice – continuing to make a difference

This weekend hundreds of people will gather at Berlin Raceway to help raise money for a special cause. Saturday is the Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged. Here to talk to us more about the big event is Lori Hastings along with Rozy and Tiffany Breen.

The organization, started by Lori and Dave Hastings, helps families with costs associated with medical treatment. Their efforts also help ensure kids can live life to the fullest.

The event features a walk around the track, raffles, games and super hero characters that remind the kids no diagnosis will limit their abilities.

Registration is now open for the June 15 event. The walk goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The first 1,300 participants will also receive a free shirt.

COST- $20 SINGLE $50 FAMILY

REGISTER HERE : https://www.firstgiving.com/event/400260/Lori-Voice/register