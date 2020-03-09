Looking for love in 2020? Consider a matchmaker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Newly single or looking to finally settle down? Michigan Matchmaker is here to help! Here are some red flags you can look for while you’re out in the dating world:

Poor grammar

Refusing to Skype or talk on the phone If you do end up Skyping, make them wave or raise their arm so you know it’s not pre-recorded

Saying they live by you but are overseas

Using fake photos

Michigan Matchmaker offers a safer alternative to online dating. They meet all members in person to make sure they’re not committing fraud and the members are also screened for emotional readiness. All members also go through a background check by a licensed, insured and bonded P.I.

Sponsored by Matchmaker Michigan