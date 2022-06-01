GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re looking to give up your home in the city, for an oasis on the lakeshore, we have the story for you!



Tannery Bay is located in Whitehall and it’s a community by Eastbrook Homes, They do all the hard work, while you get to make the fun decisions, like where to dock your boat. I like that kind of place!

Rachael caught up with folks at Tannery Bay to get a look around! The community sits on White Lake and residents have access to a private beach as well as a marina and pool coming this summer.

They offer homes with private courtyards, waterfront views, zero-step entries and so much more.

Home Types Offered:

-Townhomes

-Courtyard Homes

-Attached Condominiums

-Single Family Homes

Starting price range: $428,000 – $824,000

Summer Social at Tannery Bay

Thursday, July 21

4pm-7pm

RSVP on the Eastbrook Homes Facebook page