Look up to find adventure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You don’t need to travel far to find an outdoor adventure, all you have to do, is look up to the trees! We’re talking about TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There’s over 60 exciting obstacles, zip lines and multiple courses. It’s an experience that’s totally unique. Plus, it’s not every day, you get the opportunity to get your feet off the ground. We stopped by TreeRunner to check it out and learn about some special events coming up!

TreeRunner Adventure Park offers Night Climbs, Thursday through Saturday and Glow Nights on Friday and Saturday nights.

This Saturday they have a Back-To-School Bash from 4pm to 8pm. There will be face painting, ring toss, back to school giveaways, back to school photo booth, and a candy walk! Before you head back to school, you can go line or call them to make reservations!

They’re open through November, so there’s lots of summer and fall to enjoy in the trees. Kids as young as 4 years old are allowed to climb and you can get a group discount when booking for 7 people or more.

If you want to bring a group, the staff there can facilitate team building sessions for you. You can book online at treerunnergrandrapids-dot-com or give them a call!

TreeRunner Adventure Park