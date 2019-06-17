Motorcyclists are hard to see. So, the state of Michigan is asking motorists to Look Twice. Save A Life.

That’s the message from a new campaign the Michigan Secretary of State’s office kicked off recently in Grand Rapids to inform motorists how best to prevent crashes with motorcyclists, including where and when they should be most alert.

Here to tell us more is Chad Teachout with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, the state coordinator for the Michigan Rider Education Program. This is a first-of-its-kind campaign in the state of Michigan which is promoting motorcyclist awareness, safety and education.

84% of motorcycle-vehicle crashes occur on city streets not highways. Most of these crashes occur when a vehicle is making a left hand turn and misses the motorcycle, or misjudges it’s speed.