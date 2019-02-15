eightWest

Locally owned bridal boutique caters to your every need

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 01:45 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 01:45 PM EST

Locally owned bridal boutique caters to your every need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The holidays and Valentine’s Day are times of love and a lot of people got engaged and are planning a weddings this year. The wedding industry is huge.

And while there are a lot of big name bridal stores, there are some locally owned gems that have been around many years, like Connie's Bridal Boutique, that really cater to your wedding party with great customer service.

Connie's Bridal Boutique

  • 1735 28th Street SW - Wyoming
  • Open Monday-Saturday Walk-ins welcome Monday-Friday appointments preferred Saturday 
  • 616-455-5233 | conniesbridalboutique.com
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries