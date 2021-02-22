Local veteran receives home upgrade from SIR Home Improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a well-deserved and heartwarming story to share with you today about a veteran who just received some much-needed home improvement to his home.

Sgt. James Hurley served in the Iraq War and then faced a large legal battle, involving a bank and mortgage lender who seized his home, when he returned back to West Michigan. Under federal law, he was supposed to be protected from such actions.



We talked to Sgt. James Hurley about being chosen to receive new upgrades to his bathroom, through the help of a local business, SIR Home Improvements, and how life is getting a little easier because of it!

>>>Take a look!

SIR Home Improvements

9151 Shaver Rd – Portage

800-SIR-HOME

SirHome.com

Sponsored by SIR Home Improvements.