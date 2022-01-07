Local veteran receives a much-needed bathroom upgrade from SIR Home Improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a heartwarming story about a veteran who just received some much needed home improvement.

We got a chance to visit the home of Arthur and Jennifer Moore in Charlotte to see the new upgrades to their bathroom, all of it all possible through a program called “Baths for the Brave,” started by a local business, SIR Home Improvements. It not only changed accessibility for Arthur, but changed his life – confined to a wheelchair after surviving cancer not once but twice.

