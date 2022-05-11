GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Local Spins is celebrating its 10th anniversary in with a mammoth celebration featuring dozens of popular bands at several different venues in downtown Grand Rapids and it culminates with a big outdoor festival with music and fun at Studio Park. Today we have John Sinkevics in studio to tell us all about it.

LINEUP:

• MONDAY, MAY 16 – Listening Room: Luke Winslow-King & Roberto Luti with special guest Ralston Bowles, 7:30 p.m., $20, tickets on sale here.

• TUESDAY, MAY 17 – Listening Room: A special Local Spins edition of “Songtellers, Stories & Songs” hosted by Nicholas James Thomasma with rock multi-instrumentalist Patty PerShayla, hip hop cellist Jordan Hamilton, punk rock guitarist Julio Gomez and singer-songwriter Eric Engblade, 7 p.m., $10, tickets on sale here.

• WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 – SpeakEZ Lounge: Earth Radio and the return of The Concussions, 8 p.m., free. Donations accepted.

• THURSDAY, MAY 19 – The Pyramid Scheme: Local Spins 10th Anniversary Hip Hop Showcase with Les Creatif, J. Rob & Bedrock and Wuzee & Samil, 8 p.m., $8 advance, available online here.

• FRIDAY, MAY 20 (Early Show) – Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill: Blues Night with Jake Kershaw and Hank Mowery & The Hawktones, 7 p.m., $10, tickets available online here.

• FRIDAY, MAY 20 (Late Show) – The Intersection: Desmond Jones and The Legal Immigrants at Elevation, 9 p.m., $10, tickets on sale now at sectionlive.com.

• SATURDAY, MAY 21 – Local Spins Fest at Studio Park

2 p.m. – Doors open

3 p.m. – DJ SuperDre

4 p.m. – Cabildo

5 p.m. – Hannah Rose Graves

6 p.m. – Full Cord

7 p.m. – Public Access (wsg Emilee Petersmark of The Crane Wives)

8:30 p.m. – The Accidentals

For more information, visit LocalSpins.com.