GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a west Michigan native who is at the pinnacle of the bluegrass music world. Billy Strings is a bluegrass guitar superstar, and the Ionia County native is coming to Van Andel Arena for a big show on Oct. 31st. John Sinkevics from Local Spins has been following Billy’s career for years and joins us today.

Billy Strings, whose real name is William Apostol, first made a name for himself in Michigan and across the region by playing with Traverse City mandolinist Don Julin and since moving to Nashville, he’s exploded on the scene and is now the face of modern bluegrass music, selling out venues across the United States and Europe.

More Upcoming Shows:

Bob Dylan at DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 14

International Blues Challenge at Billy’s Lounge on Sunday, Oct. 15

Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio at Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill on Oct. 15

Hannah Rose Graves Band at SpeakEZ Lounge on Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Band Camino at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Friday, Oct. 13