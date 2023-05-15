GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local Spins Fest returns to Studio Park downtown on May 20 to celebrate the music website’s 11th anniversary. The event includes a diverse, six-band lineup of Michigan acts led by female artists or centered around female performers. The day-long Saturday festival — which serves as the kickoff to an action-packed summer of music — boasts sets by In the Valley Below (indie-rock), Kari Lynch Band (Americana/country), Sarena Rae (soul), Lokella (rock) and Grace Theisen Band (folk/blues/Americana).

The event will benefit the nonprofit Access of West Michigan, with $1 from every ticket sold going to the organization, which operates anti-poverty programs and coordinates food pantries in the Grand Rapids area. The day-long event will also feature booths/tables hosted by Access of West Michigan, the Michigan Music Alliance, the Grand Rapids Songwriter’s Festival and other community groups.

Local Spins Fest 2023 is happening Saturday, May 20 at the Studio Park Piazza in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $20.

The show starts at 4 p.m. with Grace Theisen Band:

4 p.m.: Grace Theisen Band

5 p.m.: Lokella

6 p.m.: Sarena Rae

7 p.m.: Kari Lynch Band

8 p.m.: Earth Radio

9 p.m.: In the Valley Below

For more information, go to localspins.com.