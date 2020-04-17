Local nurse makes clear masks for those impacted by hearing loss or deafness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are constantly seeing stories of people in our community stepping up and helping others.

Sarah Bloomfield is a hospice nurse living and working in Mt Pleasant who recognized there as a need for those impacted by hearing loss or deafness to be able to read people’s mouths. With everyone wearing masks, that was proving to be difficult. So Sarah began making masks with a clear plastic panels so that you can see people’s mouths as they talk. Some of those masks have even ended up with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services for use with its interpreters.

She even has graciously provided a free pattern for others to make these masks as well. Click here if you’d like to download it and make your own masks to donate!