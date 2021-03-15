Local nonprofit helps young men build confidence and life skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan nonprofit is on a mission to help young men build confidence, respect, and life skills. Better Wiser Stronger offers courses and events to help guide and shape the lives of boys in our community. The mentors of the program lead by example – they want the young men in the program to feel supported, to feel seen and to know they always have someone in their corner.

These mentors know what it’s like because they’ve been there themselves. Michele DeSelms joins us with our Community Spotlight.

