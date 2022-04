GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The issue of mental health continues to plague Americans and it’s more important than ever that we talk about mental health. There’s a West Michigan non-profit running community called Still I Run that is helping to and defeat the stigma. They’re also going to be part of a world famous marathon. Its founder, Sasha Wolff joins us today.

Still I Run

Sasha@StillIRun.org

Apply at StillIRun.org/NYC-TSIR

StillIRun.org