GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Golf season in Michigan often includes playing in at least three of our four seasons, and while many golfers enjoy playing in warm and sunny conditions, spring and fall golf can be just as wonderful! That might mean trying to fit in a round after work or squeezing it between busy weekend activities. One place to do that is the Eastern Hills Golf Course in Kalamazoo. They offer a convenient 27-hole course and a great junior golf program.

Eastern Hills Golf

6075 East G Avenue, Kalamazoo

269-385-8175

KMGAGolf.com/Eastern_Hills

June 23: First Tee West Michigan Golf Marathon

Sponsored by Eastern Hills Golf.