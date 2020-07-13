Local event aims to bring community together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A community that works together to learn and grow is so important. Through relationships, our perspectives will change. Unity in the Community is an event that aims to bring people in the community together in an effort to enact change.

Dennis Bell, President of Recreational Debut and former New York Knicks player and John Wittkowski, a Grand Rapids Police sergeant talk to us more about the event.

Unity in the Community: Basketball Clinic

Wednesday, July 15th

4pm-7pm

Martin Luther King Park

900 Fuller Ave SE

To register or get more details about the event, visit RecDebut.com.