Local doctors pioneering life-saving limb procedures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re focusing on our health today, specifically limb amputation. Far too often, amputation is recommended when there may be other options.

September is PAD Awareness Month, it’s a chronic circulatory condition that can lead to limb amputation when left untreated. Two Grand Rapids-area doctors are really changing the game when it comes to this disease. They’re called the “Leg Savers” and many of their patients come from all over the country, to save their legs or feet from having to be amputated. The doctors have pioneered procedures that are saving lives. Today we’re taking you to Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention, to learn more about what they do!

Drs. Mustapha and Saab cannot stress enough, if you are facing amputation, get a second opinion, they say at ACV, patients aren’t just a number, they are people and they do everything they can to save limbs and lives. The doctors are doing innovative work, that is based here in Grand Rapids. They’re located on the East Beltline and doctors from around the country, even the world, are making efforts to learn about these procedures, it’s very exciting.

Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention