GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!

>>>Take a look!

Weller Truck Parts

Find a career with Weller Truck Parts: WellerTruck.com/Careers

WellerTruck.com

Sponsored by Weller Truck Parts.