Local bridal boutique caters to your every need

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 12:58 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Summer and fall are very popular times for weddings and our next stop is perfect for anyone planning their big day.

Your wedding is one of the most special days of your life, you want everything to go smoothly and you want to look special. And while there are a lot of big name bridal stores, there are some locally owned gems that have been around many years, like Connie's Bridal Boutique, that really cater to your wedding party with great customer service.

Connie's Bridal Boutique

  • 1735 28th Street SW - Wyoming
  • Open Monday-Saturday Walk-ins welcome Monday-Friday appointments preferred Saturday 
  • 616-455-5233 | conniesbridalboutique.com
