GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dating can be challenging in an age of online dating apps and social media, which has lead to the rise of catfishing, where a person is not honest about who they are or what they look like. A local author, Stacey Szczepanski, went through that experience and came out stronger on the other side. She joins us to talk about her experience and how it lead her to write her book, “Unlocking Love.”

Find out more about Stacey and purchase her book at StaceySzczepanski.com.