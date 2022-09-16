GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It sounds like it’s going to be a great weekend to run the bridges in downtown Grand Rapids which is perfect for the 20th year for the LMCU Bridge Run. Today we have Kaylee Hanson from Lake Michigan Credit Union to tell us what we can expect!

LMCU Bridge Run

Sunday, September 18

8am start time

10 Mile Run & 5k Run/Walk

Downtown Grand Rapids starting from the 6th Street Bridge

3 live bands, 8+ spirit stations, 3 energetic aid stations

For more info/to register: TheBridgeRun.com

Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.