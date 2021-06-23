Live music, waterparks, camping and more to explore at Soaring Eagle Casino this summer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kid Rock fans – we have some great news for you! We told you his first show at Soaring Eagle’s outdoor concert venue sold out but now they’ve scheduled a second show on August 15th with special guest Tesla. Get your tickets before they sell out again!

ZZ Top with John Fogerty and George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be at Soaring Eagle on July 17th and tickets are on sale now. There are also tickets available for Tim McGraw on September 18th – he’s the most played country artist since his debut in 1992 and is considered to be one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. There are also still some tickets available for the Keith Urban concert on August 28th!

With the weather warming up, we’re all looking to be by the water – if you’re at Soaring Eagle for one of the shows or just to check out the casino, you’re just a short drive or shuttle ride from some family fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark! They have a special promotion going on for kids to eat free now through the beginning of September!

If you’re making plans for the soaring eagle casino or waterpark, you should look into the Hideaway RV Park – there are 67 sites with concrete pads, full hook ups and individual fire rings and they’re right on a 42 acre lake too. Campers can also rent kayaks, canoes and even paddle boats on the water. They also offer a full laundry room, private bathhouse and complimentary use of the waterpark and hotel’s pool and sauna!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.