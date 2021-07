GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health workers in West Michigan will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs after parent company Trinity Health announced Thursday it would require the shots.

Trinity Health said in a release that "all colleagues, clinic staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities" must be vaccinated. It has set rolling deadlines, but most must get their shots by Sept. 21. Those who don't show proof of vaccination by then will be fired.