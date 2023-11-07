GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- For a third year, the Hope Network Foundation is presenting the “Sounds Like Hope” benefit concert.

Young the Giant will perform on Saturday at GLC Live at 20 Monroe to support mental health awareness.

The foundation’s goal is to gather thousands of people together to enjoy the show of music and mission.

Hope Network serves nearly 35,000 people annually at over 300 locations across the state. All proceeds from the event, including ticket sales, raised through “Sounds Like Hope” will directly support its programs and locations.

Event organizers say Young The Giant was selected to headline because of their socially conscious approach to their music and communities. Over the last several years, the band has focused quite a bit of time and energy on mental health, both individually and collectively.

For the second consecutive year, Michigan-based Brother Elsey will join Sounds Like Hope as a special guest. Limited VIP options for the show can be purchased by emailing foundation@hopenetwork.org.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase and using the offer code “THANKS” can save you $15.