GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cost of clothing for newborns and growing toddlers is an expensive bill to meet for many.

St. Gianna’s No Cost Baby Boutique in Grand Rapids opened in October and has supplied clothing to more than 500 children in a few short weeks.

The nonprofit provides gently used clothing for newborns through 6T toddler sizes, as well as maternity clothes for expectant mothers at no cost.

Mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy can benefit from a St. Gianna’s box, also known as a “baby shower in a box.” It includes new pacifiers, bottles, clothes, swaddles, diapers, wipes and books.

The pantry also offers diapers, wipes, bottles, and blankets – with breast pump supplies, pack-and-plays, and changing pads periodically available upon donation.

Parents and guardians can shop the pantry every 30 days.

It’s located at 1400 Plainfield Avenue Northeast and is open on Tuesdays from Noon to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The baby boutique relies on community donations to serve families in need.

Right now, it’s accepting children’s winter clothing donations, especially in all toddler sizes.

Diapers and wipes are also accepted for donation, however, these items often go quickly. Nonprofit leaders say monetary donations help keep diapers and wipes stocked at all times.

You can drop off donations in Grand Rapids at 40 Jefferson Southeast on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Gianna’s is also looking for bilingual volunteers to work in the boutique to help serve families of all backgrounds. Those interested are asked to call 616-699-3642.