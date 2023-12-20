GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s been a big year for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, as the need for services are on the rise.

As many face the challenges of meeting the increase of living costs and grocery prices, our aging population has limited solutions to shorten the gap.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman says many of the people served are living on fixed incomes and are unable to work due to age and disability.

National statistics show that the senior generation will outnumber youth by 2035, leaving the older population with fewer resources for care.

Meals on Wheels is working to meet the current need and prepare for the expected increase of services needed in years to come.

The organization prepares and delivers freshly prepared meals, offers on-site dining services and operates a senior food pantry program all year round.

Meals on Wheels offers more than 30 meals to choose from and can accommodate medical dietary restrictions, as well as different dietary lifestyles.

Wideman says it’s their mission to ensure no person has to choose between food and a medical bill, rent, mortgage, or home repair.

Meal delivery can also serve as welfare check-ins, as many people they serve live alone. On-site dining services provide a sense of community and an opportunity to socialize.

Right now, the organization needs volunteers to help deliver daily meals and donations to meet the growing need.

You can help Meals on Wheels Western Michigan by visiting their website, or if you need to sign yourself or a loved one up for services.