GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Donations are being accepted to support women and children who are escaping domestic violence in the greater Grand Rapids area.
The Purse Project has worked to serve hundreds of families over the last decade. Since its beginning in 2013, 1398 stuffed purses and 571 backpacks have been donated to the cause.
The mission has grown to include donations of pajamas and pillowcases to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and collecting bingo prizes for seniors being served through Care Resources.
This year, Marge’s Donut Den is a hosting site for the project, working to collect purses, backpacks and supplies to meet a great need.
The Purse Project is looking for the following in donation supplies:
New purses or totes filled with these suggested items:
- Kleenex
- Small water bottle
- Hand sanitizer
- Minature sizes of lotion and body wash
- Warm socks, hats, scarves and mittens
- Snack bars
- Hand warmers
- Small blankets
- Chapsticks
- Hygiene and personal care products
New backpacks may be filled with:
- Hat
- Gloves
- Socks
- Body Wash/Soap
- Wet Ones
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Kleenex
- Lotion
- Small Water Bottle
- Hand Warmers
- Snack
- Lip Balm
- Hankerchief
- Canned Food with pop open lid
- Mechanical Pencils
New pajamas sizes large and up, new pillowcases, and bingo prizes for seniors are also being collected.
Donations can be dropped off at Marge’s Donut Den located at 1751 28th Street Southwest during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The last day to donate is Tuesday, Dec. 5. Donation drop-off hours will be extended to 7 p.m.