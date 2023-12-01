GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Donations are being accepted to support women and children who are escaping domestic violence in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The Purse Project has worked to serve hundreds of families over the last decade. Since its beginning in 2013, 1398 stuffed purses and 571 backpacks have been donated to the cause.

The mission has grown to include donations of pajamas and pillowcases to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and collecting bingo prizes for seniors being served through Care Resources.

This year, Marge’s Donut Den is a hosting site for the project, working to collect purses, backpacks and supplies to meet a great need.

The Purse Project is looking for the following in donation supplies:

New purses or totes filled with these suggested items:

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand sanitizer

Minature sizes of lotion and body wash

Warm socks, hats, scarves and mittens

Snack bars

Hand warmers

Small blankets

Chapsticks

Hygiene and personal care products

New backpacks may be filled with:

Hat

Gloves

Socks

Body Wash/Soap

Wet Ones

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Kleenex

Lotion

Small Water Bottle

Hand Warmers

Snack

Lip Balm

Hankerchief

Canned Food with pop open lid

Mechanical Pencils

New pajamas sizes large and up, new pillowcases, and bingo prizes for seniors are also being collected.

Donations can be dropped off at Marge’s Donut Den located at 1751 28th Street Southwest during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last day to donate is Tuesday, Dec. 5. Donation drop-off hours will be extended to 7 p.m.