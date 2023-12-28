GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s something that no parent expects to experience: the loss of their infant. Families who have suffered through a stillbirth know how debilitating and lonely the grieving process can be. One local family realized from first hand experience that they could help other grieving families at the hospital by providing them with a memory box for their child.

Memories From Monroe, named after the Zammitt’s daughter Monroe, has been helping other families experiencing a stillbirth go home with memories of their baby. The memory boxes include a stuffed bear, a picture frame, forget-me-not seeds, a wave of light candle, a wooden ornament, a certificate of life and more. You can get involved by making a donation or by requesting boxes at your hospital.

Learn more or get involved at MemoriesFromMonroe.com.