GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us will be celebrating the holidays with our loved ones in a few short weeks.

Right now organizations across West Michigan are working to make sure families don’t have to go without.

Live Local. Give Local. is highlighting ways you can give back to help hundreds who are in need.

Arbor Circle

Arbor Circle is looking for donors to sponsor holiday meals at the Bridge Youth Shelter.

The Bridge offers a safe space for at-risk youth, by providing them with essential resources and support to overcome the challenges they face.

They’re asking for your help to make sure these young people are given comforting meals during their stay through the holidays.

AYA Youth Collective

AYA Youth Collective works to create communities for youth experiencing instability, by providing stable housing, support, and a sense of belonging.

Every year the organization provides youth who receive services with holiday gifts. Donated gifts can be selected from the AYA wish list to help spread some holiday cheer.

Community Rebuilders

Community Rebuilders is an organization working to end homelessness in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

This year they’re asking you to consider adopting a family for the holiday season.

Community Rebuilders needs financial gifts to help families achieve housing stability, along with essential household goods and gifts for children that help make a house a home.

Specific items that are needed are listed on the organization’s Amazon Wishlist through its website. Organizers will help match you with a family in need.

Heart of West Michigan United Way

Heart of West Michigan United Way is at 41% of its needed goal for the Stuff the Sled event this year.

Toy donations are matched with children enrolled through Head Start of Kent County.

United Way is collecting gift bags to ensure every child has a special present this year.

It’s looking for gift bag donations that include a toy, a game to play as a family, a book, along with a winter hat and gloves.

You can find details on where and how to donate by visiting United Way’s website.

Meaning in Colors

Meaning in Colors is looking for individuals to help with the holiday pop-up shop. This is an event to help provide families with a Christmas in a unique way.

This year Meaning in Colors saw a significant increase in registration of families to shop.

The organization is also looking for individuals to donate items or funds for the event.

YWCA West Central Michigan

This is a vulnerable time for women and their children who are experiencing domestic violence in their homes.

YWCA West Central Michigan needs sponsors to support families who are working to leave dangerous situations during the holiday season.

Those interested in sponsoring a family are asked to contact Jen Timmer at jtimmer@ywcawcmi.org.

Jen will provide a list of three needed or wished-for items per family. Gifts are asked to be wrapped.

These donations will help provide brightness to families experiencing dark times.