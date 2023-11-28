GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Live Local. Give Local. is highlighting ways to help change someone’s year for the better.

Heart of West Michigan United Way is sharing its Annual Holiday Giving and Volunteering Guide showcasing dozens of organizations and charity causes in need of support this holiday season.

With more families struggling to meet the rise in rent and food inflation, United Way says resources are needed now more than ever.

The guide includes ways to give gifts through treasure, nourishment, time and warmth. By donating materials and time, more families won’t have to go without this holiday season.

Right now, United Way is collecting new toys for Stuff the Sled donations at various locations throughout West Michigan through Friday, Dec. 8. The organization is still accepting host sites for organizations and businesses to get involved.

Participating in Stuff the Sled will gift children, who may have otherwise gone without, holiday presents this year.

Anyone in need of assistance and resources is encouraged to reach out to United Way as soon as possible by calling 2-1-1.

Donations are accepted and resources are available all year round by visiting Heart of West Michigan United Way’s website.