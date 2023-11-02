ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) – College students across West Michigan are preparing for the end of the fall semester.

Many are balancing the tasks of final projects and studying for exams, along with other stressors that can often feel overwhelming.

It’s part of the reason why Grand Valley State University is advocating for mental health awareness and invites the community to participate.

The university is partnering with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – be nice. for its Stomp Out Stigma Walk fundraising event on Saturday.

The student event leads participants through a two mile walk through GVSU’s Allendale campus. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Cook Carillon Clock Tower located at 10710 N. Campus Drive.

Registration fees and donations will go directly towards the be nice. organization, which provides resources for people struggling with mental health and suicidal ideations.

GVSU’s current freshman class is the largest in university history. Event organizers say maintaining a healthy mindset early on is crucial to a student’s college experience.

Organizers hope to formally organize a campus-wide mental health advocacy group in the years to come, starting with the Stomp Out Stigma Walk.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register online and arrive early for check-in on Saturday.