BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD)- Hundreds of people lined up at the Kellogg Arena to take part in the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Holiday Toy and Turkey Drive.

On Monday, 300 turkeys and fixings, along with hundreds of new toys, were donated to families in need.

Firekeepers increased the amount of dinner donations to ensure more families could enjoy a holiday meal, as many face the challenges of price inflation in grocery stores.

Each family picked two new toys for children to enjoy this holiday season. The amount of toys donated reached a record number, as Firekeepers opened the opportunity to employees and the public.

The response was so great, that Firekeepers tripled the amount of toys that went home with families this year compared to last.

Volunteers guided families through the arena, helping collect items and load supplies into cars for a smooth experience.

Closing the gap on food insecurity is a priority for Firekeepers Casino Hotel year-round by making weekly donations to the Kendall Street Pantry in Battle Creek – ensuring no one has to go without.