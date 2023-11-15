COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) – Hundreds of families will have a turkey dinner this holiday season with the help of Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

On Wednesday, 200 turkeys were donated to Feeding America West Michigan that will be distributed to people in need.

This marks the 14th year Firekeepers has participated in a turkey drop at the food bank.

Feeding America West Michigan President and CEO Ken Estelle says the need this year is especially great.

The food bank has seen an increased need for its services by 20%, as many families struggle with inflation in the grocery aisles.

Firekeepers increased the number of turkey donations this holiday season to help meet the need. Closing the gap on food insecurity is a priority for the Battle Creek staple all year round.