BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – Hundreds of veterans were fed hot meals with the help of Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

A Firekeepers food truck stationed at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center served 800 meals to service members and staff on Wednesday.

Event organizers say it was just the start of their Veterans Day celebrations.

Patriot Red Hot Rewards Club Members are invited to participate in free entertainment and food at Firekeepers Casino Hotel on Friday and Saturday.

$22,000 in Red Hot Credits will be distributed in drawings from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with guaranteed winners each day.

All Patriot Club members receive one free entry into the promotion and an additional entry for every 100 points earned.

Veteran members will also benefit from a $25 food offer and $10 Red Hot Credits.

Entertainment will begin after a 12 p.m. ceremony on the moneykeepers main stage.

More information on Veterans Day events at Firekeepers can be found on the website.