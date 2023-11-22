COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) – Food pantries across the state of Michigan are serving more people than in years passed.

Feeding America West Michigan says the number of families that have needed its assistance has increased by 20% this year.

For the last 14 years, Firekeepers Casino Hotel has worked to make sure thousands of families are able to celebrate the holidays with a turkey dinner through an annual turkey drop donation at local food banks.

Last week, Firekeepers donated 200 turkeys to Feeding America West Michigan, as well as food bank locations in Ann Arbor, Lansing and Fort Wayne.

Firekeepers also donated 1,500 turkeys to the South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek to serve many families in its community.

The Battle Creek staple understands that many families struggle with inflation in the grocery aisles during Thanksgiving. That’s why Firekeepers increased the total amount of turkeys donated to 2,600.

The Kendall Street Pantry in Battle Creek will receive a donation of 300 turkeys on December 11 to prepare for the Christmas period, but the holiday season isn’t its only focus.

Closing the gap on food insecurity is a priority for Firekeepers Casino Hotel year round. Making donations to the Kendall Street Pantry weekly, to ensure families don’t have to go without.