GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A new coffee shop in downtown Grand Rapids is serving up more than just your morning brew.

HAS HEART Coffee Shop is open to the public but aims to honor veterans from all over the country.

The shop offers coffee and tea, both hot and cold, and breakfast pastries – but is a sliver of the organization’s story.

Tyler Way, HAS HEART co-founder and creative director, says the mission started after he met Michael Hyacinth, a Navy veteran, HAS HEART co-founder and chairman, over a cup of coffee in 2010.

Since then, the pair has worked to connect veterans and designers to share veteran stories through the mediums of art, design and fashion.

The coffee shop opened its doors in November and is located at the historic building in Veterans Memorial Park at 22 Sheldon Avenue Northeast – across from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

Hyacinth says the historic building was utilized by the organization during ArtPrize in the last several years. Making it a permanent space became a vision realized with the support of donors and the City of Grand Rapids.

HAS HEART Coffee Shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It showcases veteran artwork throughout the building, including the organization’s HERO[series] that spans across the country.

The goal of the 50 States Project is to partner a veteran with a designer in all 50 states.

HAS HEART has reached 39 states, completed 41 projects, has worked with 50 veterans and 123 creatives and has launched 15 designs. By 2025, HAS HEART hopes to visit the remaining 11 states.

Hyacinth and Way hope the coffee shop serves as a safe space for veterans to meet, while also inviting the public to experience veteran stories.