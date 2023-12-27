GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Healthcare workers across West Michigan are healing our loved ones every day. BIGGBY Coffee is recognizing these men and women who work hard to heal hundreds of patients every day.

The team at BIGGBY has been dropping off hundreds of cups of freshly brewed coffee to support long shifts and to help say thank you to the staff who keep our hospitals and medical offices running, especially during the busy holiday season.

We know that the holidays are busy and stressful for all of us but especially so for those working in healthcare so we teamed up with BIGGBY to give them a small token of our appreciation for the work they do year round.

Sponsored by BIGGBY Coffee.