Live along the lakeshore with Eastbrook Homes

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan is home to many beautiful lakeshore towns and with our many seasons, some say those communities hold the best of all worlds.

A very popular neighborhood in Grand Haven is expanding and they’re inviting everyone out this Saturday for a “Cookies with Santa” event to take a closer look.

Rachael got the chance to check out Lincoln Pines, a community built by Eastbrook Homes, here’s a look!

The homes at Lincoln Pines are gorgeous.  You can customize your home, and stay within a certain price point. Eastbrook Homes will guide you through the entire way.

You’re invited out to Lincoln Pines this Saturday, December 7th, from 11:30 to 1:30pm. You can talk to Santa and make sure he’s aware of everything on your Christmas list, get a picture, enjoy some cookies and take a tour of the model home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 