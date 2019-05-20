Live a relaxed lifestyle along the lakeshore

This is the time of year when many people think about changing their living environments. For some people that may mean moving out of the home where they raised their families.

There’s a unique “age-restricted” living option just outside Holland, where people age 55 and older can have a relaxed lifestyle in a special community. Terri takes us on a tour.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

It’s a great option for people who want to own their own homes, but don’t need all of the space or don’t want all of the maintenance of their current home.

Hidden Creek offers relaxed, independent living with an easy social life with people who share your life experiences. It also gives you the freedom of home ownership without the traditional maintenance. It’s perfect for active adults who are empty-nesters looking to downsize. It is a leased-lot manufactured home community on 51 acres in Holland. There are usually about a half dozen models on display, so visitors can get an idea of what will work out for their lifestyle.

There are homes available for purchase that are already complete, plus an option to customize a home from scratch.

Hidden Creek