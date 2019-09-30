Live a grand lifestyle at the Grand Castle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – No doubt if you live in and around Grand Rapids or driven along 1-196 you’ve seen the Grand Castle Apartments. Well, the Castle is now open and every unit is available. Today we have Aaron Dood and Jackie Green in studio with us.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

About The Grand Castle Apartments

All units at The Castle are now available. There’s a broad range of floorplans and pricing, everything from 410 sq ft studios up to 5,000 sq ft penthouse. $700 per month to $4,500 per month! There’s something for everyone! 10 minutes from downtown, utilities included, 24-hour maintenance, and pet friendly!

The Grand Castle offers a ton of amenities for residents. There’s a fitness center, free weights, pool, clubhouse, library, arcade, business center, WiFi, package reception, dog park, walking trails, lake access and more. The Castle has a list of benefits and conveniences for renters that keeps on growing!

Now that they have officially transitioned out construction in to operations, they are planning and hosting big and small events all the time. Professional networking events, fitness classes, pool parties, pet parties, wine & canvas, health and safety classes, and MORE. They love partnering with local businesses and organizations to help put on events for the community whether it be at The Castle or off site.

The Grand Castle Apartments