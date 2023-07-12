GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Listening Lawn Summer Concert Series is returning tonight to the Midtown and it’s bigger and better than ever before, with nationally touring musicians joining the lineup. Quinn Matthews joined us today with the scoop.
Performances include:
- Tank and The Bangas, July 12
- The Soul Rebels, July 20
- Steep Canyon Rangers, July 21
- The Verve Pipe, July 22
- Fastball, July 30
- Indigo Girls, August 2
- The Crane Wives, August 5
- Soccer Mommy, August 7
Sponsored by the Midtown Grand Rapids.