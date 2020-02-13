Closings & Delays
Listen to your heart: Go Red for Women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is American Heart Month and today was the Go Red for Women Luncheon at Noto’s.

The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities across .

Here’s a few quick facts about heart disease in women, according to the American Heart Association:

  • Cardiovascular disease is the number 1 killer of women
  • The warning signs for women aren’t the same in men
  • 90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease
  • Since 1984, more women than men have died each year from heart disease
  • 1 in 3 women dies of heart disease every year in the U.S.

