GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special concert coming up this week in Grand Rapids highlighting music from some favorite Warner Bros movies. Candlelight Concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations, including the Fountain Street Church here in Grand Rapids.
“Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros”:
- Where: Fountain Street Church – 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Dates and times: July 22 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
- Musicians: KalHaven String Quartet
Tentative Program
- The Wizard of Oz – Over the Rainbow (1939)
- Casablanca – As Time Goes By (1942)
- Singin’ in the Rain – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
- Scooby-Doo – Theme Song (1969)
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Pure Imagination (1971)
- The Exorcist – Theme Song (Tubular Bells) (1973)
- Purple Rain – Purple Rain (1984)
- Batman – Main Theme (1989)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – Suite (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Hogwarts’ Anthem (2005)
- Inception – Time (2010)
- Wonder Woman – Suite (2017)
- A Star is Born – Shallow (2018)
- Friends – I’ll Be There for You (1995)