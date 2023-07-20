GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special concert coming up this week in Grand Rapids highlighting music from some favorite Warner Bros movies. Candlelight Concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations, including the Fountain Street Church here in Grand Rapids.

You can get your tickets here!

“Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros”:

  • Where: Fountain Street Church – 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
  • Dates and times: July 22 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 
  • Tickets start at $25
  • Musicians: KalHaven String Quartet

Tentative Program

  • The Wizard of Oz – Over the Rainbow (1939)
  • Casablanca – As Time Goes By (1942)
  • Singin’ in the Rain – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
  • Scooby-Doo – Theme Song (1969)
  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Pure Imagination (1971)
  • The Exorcist – Theme Song (Tubular Bells) (1973)
  • Purple Rain – Purple Rain (1984)
  • Batman – Main Theme (1989)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – Suite (2001)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Hogwarts’ Anthem (2005)
  • Inception – Time (2010)
  • Wonder Woman – Suite (2017)
  • A Star is Born – Shallow (2018)
  • Friends – I’ll Be There for You (1995)