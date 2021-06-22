Libin’s in Kalamazoo provides excellent customer service, high quality garments and great prices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We continue to highlight businesses around the beautiful community of Kalamazoo and today, we’re taking you to a well-known staple when it comes to fashion.

Since 1954, Libin’s has been in the exact same location, providing excellent customer service, fantastic quality garments and great prices. We’re taking you inside Libin’s where personal style stands out from the rest.

>>>Take a look!

Libin’s

Open Monday-Saturday

269-381-0746

1028 East Cork St. – Kalamazoo

Libins.com

Sponsored by Libin’s.