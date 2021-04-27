Let Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery help you get ready for the summer

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year, we’re really focusing on the season ahead and starting to wear shorts, short sleeves, bathing suits and hopefully, getting out and about a little more!

If you’re looking to be confident in your body and step up your skincare and beauty, the team at the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery can help!

>>>Take a look!

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Open Monday-Friday
616-588-8880
2155 E Paris Ave S E #100
BengtsonCenter.com

Sponsored by Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon