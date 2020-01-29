Les Misérables opens at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPID, Mich. (WOOD) – The Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University has tons of great productions coming up including Les Misérables!

The epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical musicals and it’s playing now through February 2nd in Kalamazoo. For a full list of performance times and to purchase tickets, visit the Miller Auditorium website.

Don’t miss the other upcoming events at Miller Auditorium!