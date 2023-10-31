GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A historic restoration project is underway in Battle Creek: the chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery is getting a major facelift to allow services and events to once again happen at this once beautiful chapel. Oak Hill Cemetery is known for the many notable people who are laid to rest there. Visitors often come and walk among the trees and hills and see the historic monuments and gravesites.

The Battle Creek Community Foundation is leading the chapel restoration project, and fundraising is happening now with the hope of re-opening it next summer. In the meantime, an open house will be held at the chapel on Veterans Day, November 11th. We wanted to learn more about project.

>>>Take a look!

Battle Creek Community Foundation

32 West Michigan Avenue, Suite 1 – Battle Creek

269-962-2181

BCCFoundation.org

Sponsored by Battle Creek Community Foundation.