GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is a local physical therapy company that has 22 locations in the greater Grand Rapids area. They have numerous specializations within the physical therapy setting such as pelvic floor rehab, dry needling, shockwave. They also treat a wide variety of vestibular dysfunction (dizziness) that includes concussions. Many people don’t know that you can rehab concussions and that’s why they joined eightWest today.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy

22 locations

616-256-8679

receptionist@hjphysicaltherapy.com

hjphysicaltherapy.com

