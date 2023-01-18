GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Obesity is defined as having an abnormal or an excessive amount of body fat that puts a person at risk of developing serious health problems. About 40% of adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for being obese.

In addition to lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, there are surgical options such as bariatric surgery which can significantly help someone struggling with obesity. Dr. Jon Schram is with Corewell Health.