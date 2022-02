GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re talking home organization and what to do with all our stuff!

Kate from Moxie Life Organizing will be presenting at next weekend’s West Michigan Home and Garden Show and she joins us today with a little preview.

>>>Take a look!

Moxie Life Organizing

West Michigan Home & Garden Show

See Kate on The Home Stage

Thursday @ 7pm, Friday @ 5pm & 7pm

Saturday @ 2pm & 7pm, Sunday @ 1pm & 3pm

Sponsored by the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.